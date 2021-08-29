BBNaija: Pere narrates what happened between him, Maria under duvet

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Hilarious! Dino Melaye fires hot prayers against Arsenal coach, Mike Arteta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
If Nigerian Politicians Are Not Careful, We’ll All Be Chased Out Of Abuja One Day By The Poor—Buhari's Minister, Amaechi - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
VIDEO: Mercy Johnson tearful as she walks into surprise birthday party - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
NMA threatens to join strike, gives FG 21-day ultimatum - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
PDP crisis: I’ve not stepped down, my mandate ends December, says Secondus - The Punch,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut - The Guardian,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
Singer Teni shares interesting photo taken with her pants down on toilet seat - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago