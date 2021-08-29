2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Getting Sacked As Super Eagles Coach Doesn’t Scare Me -Rohr Complete Sports - Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has insisted that he’s not afraid of been fired by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if he fails to qualify Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup.. The German tactician is expected to lead Nigeria’s qualification charge for ...



News Credibility Score: 99%