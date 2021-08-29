Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report
Daily Post
- Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, has spoken after reports emerged that his wife, Anita Okoye is in the process of divorcing him after 7 years of marriage.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
“People should learn to respect the decision”- Rude Boy reacts to divorce report
The Eagle Online:
My family problem is nobody’s business — Rude Boy
Infotrust News:
My Family Issue Is Nobody’s Business – Rude Boy Reacts To Divorce Report
Benco News:
My Family Issue Is Nobody’s Business – Rude Boy Reacts To Divorce Report
Osmek News:
My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report
Republican Nigeria:
My Family Problem Is Nobody’s Business
Gist 36:
My Family Problem Is Nobody’s Business
See Naija:
My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report.
More Picks
1
Five things you should know about late music icon, Victor Uwaifo -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
2
Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
3
BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 -
Signal,
19 hours ago
5
I have not stepped down as National Chairman of PDP – Secondus -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
6
I worked for Aregbesola’s success, don’t know why he won’t support me – Oyetola -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
2023: I have hopes, not fears for Nigeria, says Oshiomhole -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
My family problem is nobody's business - Paul Okoye speaks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Hilarious! Dino Melaye fires hot prayers against Arsenal coach, Mike Arteta (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...