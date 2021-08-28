Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Saga has revealed why he has no attraction towards other housemates as he does for Nini. Saga told Nini during a conversation that she was beautiful and that is why he is strongly attracted to her.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

