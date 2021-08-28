Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two women drag police officer by his uniform after he allegedly assaulted them during a stop and search exercise
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video of two women rough handling a police officer after he allegedly assaulted them with his gun is making the rounds on social media.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 British-Nigerian footballer Samuel Oji passes away at 35 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 My feet are currently planted in rooms no one thought I was qualified for — Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita says - Republican Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 Newborn baby found dead at dump site in Bayelsa - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
4 Moment Burna Boy Makes Grand Entrance In A Spaceship To His Show At O2 Arena (Video) - Gbextra Online Portal, 22 hours ago
5 200 of over 1000 students abducted in Nigeria since Dec 2020 still in captivity — UNICEF - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 1 killed, 3 injured as gunmen invade Fulani settlement in Abuja - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
7 PDP NEC confirms October for national convention, picks Abuja as venue - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 Mike Ezuruonye reacts to allegation of scamming women - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Buhari Govt treating bandits worse than IPOB - Presidency - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Teenager recounts how he was hypnotised by suspected ritualists who took him to Ondo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
