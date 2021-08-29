Man brutally assaults his wife, breaks her lower jaw, damages her left eye in Adamawa state



A father of five, Zakaria Waye, was arraigned in Chief Magistrate Court 4 in Yola, Adamawa State, for allegedly assaulting his wife, Ruth Zakaria.







