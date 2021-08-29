Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Local vigilante members kill man while attempting to kidnap his son
News photo Daily Post  - Two vigilante members in Adamawa State, Abdulrahaman Yakubu and Suleiman Lawan have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in the course of a failed

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Local vigilante members kill man while attempting to kidnap his son | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Local vigilante members kill man while attempting to kidnap his son | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Local Vigilante Members Kill Man While Attempting To Abduct His Son Republican Nigeria:
Local Vigilante Members Kill Man While Attempting To Abduct His Son
Local Vigilante Members Kill Man While Attempting To Abduct His Son Tori News:
Local Vigilante Members Kill Man While Attempting To Abduct His Son


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Hilarious! Dino Melaye fires hot prayers against Arsenal coach, Mike Arteta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 If Nigerian Politicians Are Not Careful, We’ll All Be Chased Out Of Abuja One Day By The Poor—Buhari's Minister, Amaechi - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Mercy Johnson tearful as she walks into surprise birthday party - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 NMA threatens to join strike, gives FG 21-day ultimatum - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: I’ve not stepped down, my mandate ends December, says Secondus - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Singer Teni shares interesting photo taken with her pants down on toilet seat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info