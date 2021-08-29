Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

9,347 Beneficiaries Get N630m Conditional Cash Transfer In Abia
News photo Leadership  - The Abia State government has so far disbursed over N630 million to 9,347 beneficiaries of the federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer in six pilot local government areas of the state.

Conditional cash transfer to beneficiaries begins The Guardian:
Conditional cash transfer to beneficiaries begins
Nearly 7,000 Lagosians benefit from FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer – Official Premium Times:
Nearly 7,000 Lagosians benefit from FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer – Official
Conditional Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries Express Relief After Long Delays Biz Watch Nigeria:
Conditional Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries Express Relief After Long Delays


