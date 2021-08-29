Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ONSA debunks report of conflict over tenure extension at Amnesty Office
News photo The Guardian  - Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has debunked an online news report implying that the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are ‘on war path over tenure extension’.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

