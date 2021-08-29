Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAFDAC Destroys N5b Products as DG Urges Judiciary to Apply Stiffer Penalty against Drug Counterfeiters, Unwholesome Processed Food, Cosmetics
Newsmakers  - The Director General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye has appealed to the judiciary to always apply tougher penalty against those found guilty of drug counterfeiting, expired processed food ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NAFDAC seeks stiffer penalty for food, drug, cosmetics counterfeiters Vanguard News:
NAFDAC seeks stiffer penalty for food, drug, cosmetics counterfeiters
NAFDAC seeks stiffer penalty for drug counterfeiters The Guardian:
NAFDAC seeks stiffer penalty for drug counterfeiters
NAFDAC DG Wants Judiciary To Impose Tough Penalty On Drug Counterfeiters, Others Independent:
NAFDAC DG Wants Judiciary To Impose Tough Penalty On Drug Counterfeiters, Others
NAFDAC DG seeks stiffer sanctions against drug counterfeiters, producers of unwholesome processed food, cosmetics The Eagle Online:
NAFDAC DG seeks stiffer sanctions against drug counterfeiters, producers of unwholesome processed food, cosmetics


   More Picks
1 Bandits kill two as troops rescue three kidnapped commuters in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Moving on from Jackie B will hurt my feelings – Michael - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 FRESH: FirstBank Sponsors Duke Of Shomolu Production; As Awo And Aremu Hits The Stage - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
4 In this government, if you steal there are consequences - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Actress Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Speaker Gbajabiamila pays visit to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 $2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Customs ‘intercept’ pistol inside vehicle at Lagos port - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info