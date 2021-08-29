Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CDD Receives UK Grant To Strengthen Peace, Security In Nigeria
Leadership  - The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has announced the reciept of a grant from the United Kingdom government to support the ‘Strengthening the Delivery of Peace and Security in Nigeria’ (SDPS) project.

11 hours ago
