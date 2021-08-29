Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday (videos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Hollywood actress and comedienne, Yvonne Orji has bought her father a new car ahead of his 80th birthday next year.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Nigerian-American Actress, Yvonne Orji, Siblings Surprise Dad With Benz The actress, who shared the moment they pulled off the surprise said that her dad was turning 80 next year but they couldn The Punch:
PHOTOS: Nigerian-American Actress, Yvonne Orji, Siblings Surprise Dad With Benz The actress, who shared the moment they pulled off the surprise said that her dad was turning 80 next year but they couldn't wait to celebrate him till then.
Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday Lailas News:
Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday
Actress Yvonne Orji gives dad early birthday car gift - P.M. News PM News:
Actress Yvonne Orji gives dad early birthday car gift - P.M. News
Hollywood actress, Yvonne Orji, surprises her dad with a new car on his birthday Instablog 9ja:
Hollywood actress, Yvonne Orji, surprises her dad with a new car on his birthday
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos) Gist 36:
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos)
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos) Republican Nigeria:
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos)
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos) Tori News:
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos)


   More Picks
1 Bandits kill two as troops rescue three kidnapped commuters in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Moving on from Jackie B will hurt my feelings – Michael - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 FRESH: FirstBank Sponsors Duke Of Shomolu Production; As Awo And Aremu Hits The Stage - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
4 In this government, if you steal there are consequences - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Actress Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Speaker Gbajabiamila pays visit to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 $2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Customs ‘intercept’ pistol inside vehicle at Lagos port - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info