Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actress Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Hollywood actress and comedienne, Yvonne Orji has bought her father a new car ahead of his 80th birthday next year.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Nigerian-American Actress, Yvonne Orji, Siblings Surprise Dad With Benz The actress, who shared the moment they pulled off the surprise said that her dad was turning 80 next year but they couldn't wait to celebrate him till then.
Lailas News:
Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday
PM News:
Actress Yvonne Orji gives dad early birthday car gift - P.M. News
Instablog 9ja:
Hollywood actress, Yvonne Orji, surprises her dad with a new car on his birthday
Gist 36:
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos)
Republican Nigeria:
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos)
Tori News:
Actress Yvonne Orji Gifts Her Father A Car Ahead Of His 80th Birthday (Videos)
More Picks
1
Bandits kill two as troops rescue three kidnapped commuters in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
BBNaija: Moving on from Jackie B will hurt my feelings – Michael -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
FRESH: FirstBank Sponsors Duke Of Shomolu Production; As Awo And Aremu Hits The Stage -
The Genius Media,
13 hours ago
4
In this government, if you steal there are consequences - Rotimi Amaechi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Is Nigeria a failed state? -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
7
Actress Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: Speaker Gbajabiamila pays visit to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
9
$2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
10
Customs ‘intercept’ pistol inside vehicle at Lagos port -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...