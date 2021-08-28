Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Peruzzi took to his Instatories to share his thoughts on relationships. In his opinion, love is not for everyone.

 

He said while some are going to find love, others are going to

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Love isn’t for everyone — Singer Peruzzi Instablog 9ja:
Love isn’t for everyone — Singer Peruzzi
Love Isn’t For Everyone — Singer, Peruzzi Naija on Point:
Love Isn’t For Everyone — Singer, Peruzzi
“Love Isn’t For Everyone” – Singer Peruzzi Writes Republican Nigeria:
“Love Isn’t For Everyone” – Singer Peruzzi Writes
“Love Isn’t For Everyone” – Singer Peruzzi Writes Gist 36:
“Love Isn’t For Everyone” – Singer Peruzzi Writes
"Love Isn Tori News:
"Love Isn't For Everyone" - Singer Peruzzi Writes


   More Picks
1 Five things you should know about late music icon, Victor Uwaifo - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
2 Motorcyclists block road as truck crushes man to death - Daily Post, 1 day ago
3 BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 NERC Orders DisCos to Increase Electricity Tariff Effect From September 1 - Signal, 19 hours ago
5 I have not stepped down as National Chairman of PDP – Secondus - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
6 I worked for Aregbesola’s success, don’t know why he won’t support me – Oyetola - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 2023: I have hopes, not fears for Nigeria, says Oshiomhole - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 My family problem is nobody's business - Paul Okoye speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Hilarious! Dino Melaye fires hot prayers against Arsenal coach, Mike Arteta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info