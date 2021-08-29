Post News
APC Governors Devote 15% Annual Budget To Healthcare
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
APC states pledge 15% of annual budget to healthcare
Leadership:
APC States To Allocate 15% Annual Budget To Health
Daily Trust:
APC states to allocate 15% annual budget to health sector
Ripples Nigeria:
APC states to allocate 15% annual budget for healthcare delivery
The Herald:
Maternal Mortality: APC To Allocate 15% Annual Budget To Health
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Toke Makinwa reveals why Maria was evicted -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Is Nigeria a failed state? -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
4
Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
5
Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie -
Yaba Left Online,
9 hours ago
6
"It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News -
PM News,
12 hours ago
8
Kanye West claims Universal Music Group released his latest album without his approval -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Toyin Lawani shares first full look at her newborn daughter's face (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
