Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Governors Devote 15% Annual Budget To Healthcare
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC states pledge 15% of annual budget to healthcare The Punch:
APC states pledge 15% of annual budget to healthcare
APC States To Allocate 15% Annual Budget To Health Leadership:
APC States To Allocate 15% Annual Budget To Health
APC states to allocate 15% annual budget to health sector Daily Trust:
APC states to allocate 15% annual budget to health sector
APC states to allocate 15% annual budget for healthcare delivery Ripples Nigeria:
APC states to allocate 15% annual budget for healthcare delivery
Maternal Mortality: APC To Allocate 15% Annual Budget To Health The Herald:
Maternal Mortality: APC To Allocate 15% Annual Budget To Health


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Toke Makinwa reveals why Maria was evicted - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
6 "It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
8 Kanye West claims Universal Music Group released his latest album without his approval - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Toyin Lawani shares first full look at her newborn daughter's face (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info