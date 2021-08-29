Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Nigeria At 60’ Awards Postponed
The Will  - (THEWILL) – Government has postponed the “Nigeria at 60 Jubilee Special Award Ceremony,” originally scheduled to hold on September 3.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Govt postpones Nigeria@60 award The Nation:
Govt postpones Nigeria@60 award
FG postpones ‘Nigeria at 60’ awards Studio CB55:
FG postpones ‘Nigeria at 60’ awards
The Tide:
FG Postpones Nigeria @60 Awards


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Hilarious! Dino Melaye fires hot prayers against Arsenal coach, Mike Arteta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 If Nigerian Politicians Are Not Careful, We’ll All Be Chased Out Of Abuja One Day By The Poor—Buhari's Minister, Amaechi - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Mercy Johnson tearful as she walks into surprise birthday party - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 NMA threatens to join strike, gives FG 21-day ultimatum - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: I’ve not stepped down, my mandate ends December, says Secondus - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Singer Teni shares interesting photo taken with her pants down on toilet seat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info