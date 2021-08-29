Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


S/East govs ready to fight 'devilish, foolish' IPOB sit-at-home order - Umahi
News photo Daily Post  - The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, on Sunday said the governors of the zone are prepared to

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South-East Govs Ready To Fight Sit-at-home Order By IPOB – Umahi Global Village Extra:
South-East Govs Ready To Fight Sit-at-home Order By IPOB – Umahi
IPOB Sit-at-home Order Devilish, Foolish – Umahi Tunde Ednut:
IPOB Sit-at-home Order Devilish, Foolish – Umahi
IPOB Sit-at-home Order Devilish, Foolish – Umahi Naija News:
IPOB Sit-at-home Order Devilish, Foolish – Umahi


   More Picks
1 Bandits kill two as troops rescue three kidnapped commuters in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Moving on from Jackie B will hurt my feelings – Michael - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 FRESH: FirstBank Sponsors Duke Of Shomolu Production; As Awo And Aremu Hits The Stage - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
4 In this government, if you steal there are consequences - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Actress Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Speaker Gbajabiamila pays visit to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 $2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Customs ‘intercept’ pistol inside vehicle at Lagos port - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info