Nigeria’s UAC to buy minority stake as S.Africa’s Tiger Brands exits
Financial Post  - ABUJA — Nigerian conglomerate UAC Plc has signed an agreement to acquire the minority shares of its unlisted subsidiary UAC Foods from South Africa’s Tiger Brands next month, it said.

14 hours ago
10 years after buying 49% stake, Gala maker, Tiger Brands to divest from UAC Ripples Nigeria:
10 years after buying 49% stake, Gala maker, Tiger Brands to divest from UAC
UACN Acquires Tiger Brands Inside Business Nigeria:
UACN Acquires Tiger Brands' Stake In UAC Foods
10 years after buying 49% stake, Gala maker, Tiger Brands to divest from UAC Paradise News:
10 years after buying 49% stake, Gala maker, Tiger Brands to divest from UAC


