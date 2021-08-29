Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ooni, Dangote, Oshiomhole, Others Visit Abiodun Over Father’s Death
News photo The Herald  - Prominent Nigerians, including President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Sunday, visited Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun over the death of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

13 hours ago
