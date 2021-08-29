Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FRESH: FirstBank Sponsors Duke Of Shomolu Production; As Awo And Aremu Hits The Stage
News photo The Genius Media  - FRESH: FirstBank Sponsors Duke Of Shomolu Production; As Awo And Aremu Hits The Stage—-First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of ‘A Deep Dive Into History’, a theatre production from the Duke of Shomolu (DOS) Production House, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

FIRSTBANK SPONSORS DUKE OF SHOMOLU PRODUCTION; AS AWO AND AREMU HITS THE STAGE City People Magazine:
FIRSTBANK SPONSORS DUKE OF SHOMOLU PRODUCTION; AS AWO AND AREMU HITS THE STAGE
FirstBank Puts Awo, OBJ On Stage The Will:
FirstBank Puts Awo, OBJ On Stage
First Bank sponsors ‘Duke of Shomolu’; as Awo and Aremu hits the stage Mega News:
First Bank sponsors ‘Duke of Shomolu’; as Awo and Aremu hits the stage


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I don’t see other girls, they look like bags of rice – Saga to Nini - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 My family issue is nobody’s business – Rude Boy reacts to divorce report - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Hilarious! Dino Melaye fires hot prayers against Arsenal coach, Mike Arteta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 If Nigerian Politicians Are Not Careful, We’ll All Be Chased Out Of Abuja One Day By The Poor—Buhari's Minister, Amaechi - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Mercy Johnson tearful as she walks into surprise birthday party - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 NMA threatens to join strike, gives FG 21-day ultimatum - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: I’ve not stepped down, my mandate ends December, says Secondus - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Messi in PSG squad for first time and poised for debut - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 Singer Teni shares interesting photo taken with her pants down on toilet seat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info