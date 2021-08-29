Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NGE to hold All Editors Security Conference in October
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NGE to hold All Editors Security Conference in October

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced that its 17th All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) in October will focus on the current security challenges in the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Editors Conference on security holds October 21 Daily Trust:
Editors Conference on security holds October 21
NGE annual conference to hold October 21, 22 The Nation:
NGE annual conference to hold October 21, 22
Editors Conference On Security Holds October 21 Affairs TV:
Editors Conference On Security Holds October 21


