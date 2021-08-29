Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Strangled with a rope' — Security agencies confirm death of Sen Na Allah's son
Vanguard News  - The Kaduna State Government has been informed by security agencies that the remains of one Captain Abdulkarim Ibn Na'Allah ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Death of Senator Na The Punch:
Death of Senator Na'Allah's son appears to be culpable homicide - Kaduna govt
Senator Na The Herald:
Senator Na'Allah's son’s death appears to be culpable homicide - Kaduna govt
Na Peoples Gazette:
Na'Allah's killers used rope to strangle him: El-Rufai
Death of Abdulkarim Na PM News:
Death of Abdulkarim Na'Allah culpable homicide: Kaduna govt - P.M. News
Sen Ibn Na Allah The News Guru:
Sen Ibn Na Allah's son's death 'appears to be culpable homicide' - Kaduna Government
Kaduna Government breaks silence on death of murdered Captain Abdulkarim Na Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kaduna Government breaks silence on death of murdered Captain Abdulkarim Na'Allah | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Bandits kill two as troops rescue three kidnapped commuters in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Moving on from Jackie B will hurt my feelings – Michael - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 FRESH: FirstBank Sponsors Duke Of Shomolu Production; As Awo And Aremu Hits The Stage - The Genius Media, 13 hours ago
4 In this government, if you steal there are consequences - Rotimi Amaechi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 Actress Yvonne Orji buys her father a car ahead of his 80th birthday (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 PHOTOS: Speaker Gbajabiamila pays visit to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 $2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote - The Punch, 7 hours ago
10 Customs ‘intercept’ pistol inside vehicle at Lagos port - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info