Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Speaker, Obasa commiserates with PDP over loss of chairman, others
News photo Vanguard News  - Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has expressed commiseration with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasa commiserates with PDP over loss of chairman, others The Punch:
Obasa commiserates with PDP over loss of chairman, others
Speaker Obasa Commiserates With PDP Over Loss Of Chairman, Others Leadership:
Speaker Obasa Commiserates With PDP Over Loss Of Chairman, Others
Obasa commiserates with PDP over loss of chairman, others – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Obasa commiserates with PDP over loss of chairman, others – The Sun Nigeria
Obasa Commiserates With Lagos PDP Over Officials’ Demise ﻿ Independent:
Obasa Commiserates With Lagos PDP Over Officials’ Demise ﻿
Obasa commiserates with PDP over loss of chairman, others - P.M. News PM News:
Obasa commiserates with PDP over loss of chairman, others - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Toke Makinwa reveals why Maria was evicted - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Dubai: Emirates extends suspension of flights from Nigeria till September 5 - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
5 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 Kanye West claims Universal Music Group released his latest album without his approval - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria accounts for more than half of missing persons in Africa – Red Cross - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
9 Bandits kill two as troops rescue three kidnapped commuters in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info