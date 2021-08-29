Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe nets brace to beat Reims
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Lionel Messi played his first game for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the French club after failing to get a contract signed at Barcelona. It was a historic moment on Sunday night for the Argentine who had never played for any other club in his ...

16 hours ago
