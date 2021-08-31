Retired Teacher Who Served Borno Government For 35 Years Now Hawks To Survive As Nigerian Economy Bites Harder









Al-Amin Shettima Bello, a man who served Borno State government for 35 years as a teacher and retired meritoriously is now hawking on the streets of Maiduguri, the state capital.

News Credibility Score: 99%