Nigerian Government Implements Cooking Gas Imports Tax, Price Jumps By 100%
Diamond Celebrities  - The Federal Government has implemented a 7.5 per cent tax on imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly called cooking gas, as the cost of the commodity leap by over 100 per cent within a period of eight months.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

