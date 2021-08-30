Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Lagos reported another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking its overall deaths to 604 and Nigeria's 2454

