Governor Lalong relaxes curfew in Jos and Bassa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Simon Lalong has relaxed the curfew in some parts of Plateau state due to insecurity.

 

Lalong in a broadcast on Monday August 30, said the 24-hour curfew in Jos Nort

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

