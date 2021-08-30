Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB Members Are Not Freedom Fighters But Thieves Promoting Terror—Buhari Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as thieves promoting terrorism.
He described alleged attacks by suspected IPOB members on police stations and others as nothing ...

4 hours ago
