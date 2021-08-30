Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians
News photo The Herald  - Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer has advised upcoming artistes to be original and creative in music production. The ‘Great Nation’ crooner said this during an interactive session at The Bridge Church in Abuja. Dakolo started ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fame can destroy you in a flash, Timi Dakolo advises upcoming musicians The Punch:
Fame can destroy you in a flash, Timi Dakolo advises upcoming musicians
Fame Can Destroy You, Timi Dakolo warns Upcoming Artistes Daily Trust:
Fame Can Destroy You, Timi Dakolo warns Upcoming Artistes
Fame is poison, Timi Dakolo tells upcoming artistes Peoples Gazette:
Fame is poison, Timi Dakolo tells upcoming artistes
‘Fame is a poison’: Timi Dakolo’s message to upcoming musicians PM News:
‘Fame is a poison’: Timi Dakolo’s message to upcoming musicians
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians Sundiata Post:
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians
Timi Dakolo sends Strong Message To upcoming Artistes Oyo Gist:
Timi Dakolo sends Strong Message To upcoming Artistes
Timi Dakolo To Upcoming Artistes: Fame Is Poison Fresh Reporters:
Timi Dakolo To Upcoming Artistes: Fame Is Poison
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians Gist 36:
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians Republican Nigeria:
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians
Fame Is A Poison That Can Destroy You In A Flash – Timi Dakolo Global Village Extra:
Fame Is A Poison That Can Destroy You In A Flash – Timi Dakolo
Timi Dakolo advises upcoming artistes on the need to be creative EE Live:
Timi Dakolo advises upcoming artistes on the need to be creative
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians Tori News:
Fame Can Destroy You In A Flash, Timi Dakolo Advises Upcoming Musicians


   More Picks
1 Borno leaders agree to accept repentant Boko Haram terrorists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 $2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 “Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians - The Herald, 11 hours ago
7 Senator Na’Allah’s son: Police orders thorough investigation into assassination of pilot - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 "It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Peterside doubts NNPC N287bn profit, challenges corporation - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info