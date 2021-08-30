Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Nigeria won’t be Afghanistan’ – CAN president curses bandits, terrorists, sponsors
News photo Daily Post  - Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle has prayed that Nigeria will not witness the crisis in Afghanistan. The cleric cursed bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, their sponsors and declared that an end has come to insecurity ...

10 hours ago
1 Borno leaders agree to accept repentant Boko Haram terrorists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 $2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
6 “Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians - The Herald, 11 hours ago
7 Senator Na’Allah’s son: Police orders thorough investigation into assassination of pilot - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 "It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Peterside doubts NNPC N287bn profit, challenges corporation - The Punch, 21 hours ago
