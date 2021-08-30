Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NAFDAC to clampdown on illegal herbal medicine dealers in Kaduna
Vanguard News
- The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will clampdown on unethical and illegal advertisement of herbal medicines in Kaduna State.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
NAFDAC to clampdown on illegal herbal medicine dealers in Kaduna
Independent:
NAFDAC To Clamp Down On Herbal Concoction Dealers
Peoples Gazette:
NAFDAC to clamp down on herbal concoction dealers
Daily Nigerian:
NAFDAC goes after illegal herbal medicine dealers in Kaduna
The Street Journal:
NAFDAC To Clampdown On Illegal Herbal Medicine Dealers In Kaduna
The Eagle Online:
NAFDAC to clamp down on illegal herbal medicine dealers in Kaduna
Prompt News:
NAFDAC to clampdown on illegal herbal medicine dealers in Kaduna
More Picks
1
Borno leaders agree to accept repentant Boko Haram terrorists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
$2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
5
“Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
6
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Senator Na’Allah’s son: Police orders thorough investigation into assassination of pilot -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
"It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
10
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
