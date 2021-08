Why I Allowed Lagos Police Arrest Me At Yoruba Action Rally When I Could Have Disappeared—Ogboni Fraternity Leader

According to him, he considered it ... Sahara Reporters - The leader of Ogboni fraternity, Tajudeen Bakare who was arrested in July at the Yoruba Nation rally in Ojota, Lagos, has said he chose not to disappear when men of the Lagos Police Command seized him.According to him, he considered it ...



News Credibility Score: 99%