Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man Utd confirm Cavani to miss Uruguay World Cup games
The Guardian
- Man Utd confirm Cavani to miss Uruguay World Cup games
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Injured Suarez to miss Uruguay World Cup qualifiers
Independent:
Suarez To Miss Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers With Knee Injury
The News Guru:
Uruguay cancel call-up for Edinson Cavani
Prompt News:
Cavani’s Uruguay call-up cancelled amid quarantine worries
Global Village Extra:
Man United's Cavani To Miss Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers
More Picks
1
Borno leaders agree to accept repentant Boko Haram terrorists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Is Nigeria a failed state? -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
3
$2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
4
Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
6
“Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
7
Senator Na’Allah’s son: Police orders thorough investigation into assassination of pilot -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
"It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
10
Peterside doubts NNPC N287bn profit, challenges corporation -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
