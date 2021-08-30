Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum
The Punch
- Mother to Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has revealed that after her failed attempts to go for the show, she asked her daughter, Angel, to the game instead.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
I Asked My Daughter To Go For BBNaija After My Failed Attempts – Angel’s Mum
Ladun Liadi Blog:
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Edujandon:
I Asked My Daughter To Go For BBNaija After My Failed Attempts – Angel’s Mum Reveals
Gist 36:
I Asked My Daughter To Go For BBNaija After My Failed Attempts – Angel’s Mum Reveals
Republican Nigeria:
I Asked My Daughter To Go For BBNaija After My Failed Attempts – Angel’s Mum Reveals
Tori News:
I Asked My Daughter To Go For BBNaija After My Failed Attempts – Angel’s Mum Reveals
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Toke Makinwa reveals why Maria was evicted -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Is Nigeria a failed state? -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
4
$2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
SENSE OR TRASH Borno Leaders Forgive 3,000 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
6
Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
7
Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie -
Yaba Left Online,
9 hours ago
8
Two suspects arrested as Customs intercepts imported vehicle with pistol and fully loaded magazine at Tin Can Island Port -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
"It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News -
PM News,
12 hours ago
