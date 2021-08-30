Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We fired at illegal bunkers and not cargo boat ? Defence Headquarters
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied claims of shooting at a passenger boat along the Port Harcourt – Bonny waterway in Rivers State on Thursday August 26.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Fired At Illegal Bunkers, Not Cargo Boat – DHQ Channels Television:
We Fired At Illegal Bunkers, Not Cargo Boat – DHQ
Military Did Not Fire On Cargo Boat On Bonny River – DHQ Independent:
Military Did Not Fire On Cargo Boat On Bonny River – DHQ
We shot at Illegal bunkers, not passenger boat –Nigerian Military says News Wire NGR:
We shot at Illegal bunkers, not passenger boat –Nigerian Military says
DHQ Admits Military Helicopter Fired At Rivers Boat, Gives Reasons For Action News Break:
DHQ Admits Military Helicopter Fired At Rivers Boat, Gives Reasons For Action
We Fired At Illegal Bunkers – DHQ Denies Shooting At Passenger Boat In Rivers Mojidelano:
We Fired At Illegal Bunkers – DHQ Denies Shooting At Passenger Boat In Rivers


   More Picks
1 Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
3 Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Senator Na’Allah’s son: Police orders thorough investigation into assassination of pilot - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 "It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Implements Cooking Gas Imports Tax, Price Jumps By 100% - Diamond Celebrities, 22 hours ago
8 ''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 "I don't want to die in silence" rapper Vic O cries out as he says he's bankrupt (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Defence HQ claims military fired at oil bunkerers not cargo boat on Bonny River - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info