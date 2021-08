God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari









The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for his failure to tackle banditry in the country.

News Credibility Score: 99%