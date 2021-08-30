Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nasarawa Governor sacks all members of the executive council
News photo News Wire NGR  - Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule, says he has sacked all members of the State Executive Council. The sacking was announced by the governor himself at the end of an expanded executive meeting at the Government House on Monday in Lafia. He did not give ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

