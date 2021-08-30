Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The error of Nigeria in 2015 will never be repeated -Bishop Oyedepo prays, slams 'Fulani vagabonds' (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said the error Nigeria made in 2015 will never be repeated.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated forever”- Bishop Oyedepo Oyo Gist:
“The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated forever”- Bishop Oyedepo
The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated - Bishop David Oyedepo Gist Reel:
The error this nation made in 2015 will never be repeated - Bishop David Oyedepo
The Error of Nigeria in 2015 Will Never Be Repeated Gist 36:
The Error of Nigeria in 2015 Will Never Be Repeated
The Error of Nigeria in 2015 Will Never Be Repeated Republican Nigeria:
The Error of Nigeria in 2015 Will Never Be Repeated
The Error of Nigeria in 2015 Will Never Be Repeated - Bishop Oyedepo Slams Tori News:
The Error of Nigeria in 2015 Will Never Be Repeated - Bishop Oyedepo Slams 'Fulani Vagabonds' (video)


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Toke Makinwa reveals why Maria was evicted - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Love isn't for everyone - Singer Peruzzi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Is Nigeria a failed state? - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 $2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 SENSE OR TRASH Borno Leaders Forgive 3,000 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
6 Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie - Yaba Left Online, 9 hours ago
8 Two suspects arrested as Customs intercepts imported vehicle with pistol and fully loaded magazine at Tin Can Island Port - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 "It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info