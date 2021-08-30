Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One drag on Nigeria’s GDP growth has nothing to do with the pandemic
News photo Quartz  - Nigeria's telecom sector is a case study for how poorly-timed policies can impact an economy’s ability to recover from shocks.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIGERIA RECORDS 5% GDP GROWTH IN Q2 2021 Arise News:
NIGERIA RECORDS 5% GDP GROWTH IN Q2 2021
Insecurity, others hindered Nigeria Legit:
Insecurity, others hindered Nigeria's economic growth, says Ahmed
Nigeria Premium Times:
Nigeria's GDP growth stunted by insecurity -- Minister
Nigeria’s GDP growth stunted by insecurity Hope for Nigeria:
Nigeria’s GDP growth stunted by insecurity
Nigeria’s economic growth stunted by insecurity – Finance minister Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria’s economic growth stunted by insecurity – Finance minister
Nigeria’s economic growth stunted by insecurity – Finance minister Paradise News:
Nigeria’s economic growth stunted by insecurity – Finance minister


   More Picks
1 God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
5 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 37 mins ago
6 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 Governor Ganduje opposes legalisation of cannabis, vows Kano lawmakers will not support such bid in the National Assembly - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info