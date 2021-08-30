Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Residents protest high bills at BEDC office in Akure
News photo The Guardian  - Residents of Graceland Estate, Obaile, on the outskirt of Akure, on Monday protested high electricity bills by the Office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) in Akure.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Residents seal power office in Akure to protest ‘crazy’ electricity bills Daily Trust:
Residents seal power office in Akure to protest ‘crazy’ electricity bills
Residents seal Akure BEDC office over estimated billings Nigerian Tribune:
Residents seal Akure BEDC office over estimated billings
Ondo residents protest estimated billings, seal BEDC office Daily Post:
Ondo residents protest estimated billings, seal BEDC office
Ondo: Residents seal off BEDC office over The Sun:
Ondo: Residents seal off BEDC office over 'crazy' electric bills
Residents Protest Over Huge Electricity Tariff In Akure, Shut Down BEDC Office Global Village Extra:
Residents Protest Over Huge Electricity Tariff In Akure, Shut Down BEDC Office


   More Picks
1 Borno leaders agree to accept repentant Boko Haram terrorists - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
4 ''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 “Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians - The Herald, 19 hours ago
6 Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 "It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 BBNaija taught me patience, tolerance – Pere - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Nasarawa Governor sacks all members of the executive council - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
10 "I don't want to die in silence" rapper Vic O cries out as he says he's bankrupt (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info