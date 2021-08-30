Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sule’s Commissioner Drags To Court For Snatching Top Govt Official’s Wife
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court The Nation:
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court
Man drags Nasarawa commissioner to court for snatching his wife Daily Post:
Man drags Nasarawa commissioner to court for snatching his wife
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court Vanguard News:
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court
Lecturer drags sacked commissioner to court for snatching wife Peoples Gazette:
Lecturer drags sacked commissioner to court for snatching wife
Man Drags Commissioner To Court For Snatching His Wife The Trent:
Man Drags Commissioner To Court For Snatching His Wife
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court Prompt News:
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court
Alleged Wife Snatching: Man Drags Sacked Nasarawa Commissioner To Court The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Wife Snatching: Man Drags Sacked Nasarawa Commissioner To Court
Nasarawa College deputy provost sues ex-commissioner for allegedly snatching his wife Daily Nigerian:
Nasarawa College deputy provost sues ex-commissioner for allegedly snatching his wife


   More Picks
1 We're borrowing sensibly and responsibly, FG says - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo passes Manchester United medicals - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
4 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Court extends order restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 ''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 "I don't want to die in silence" rapper Vic O cries out as he says he's bankrupt (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info