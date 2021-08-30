Post News
News at a Glance
Sule’s Commissioner Drags To Court For Snatching Top Govt Official’s Wife
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court
Daily Post:
Man drags Nasarawa commissioner to court for snatching his wife
Vanguard News:
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court
Peoples Gazette:
Lecturer drags sacked commissioner to court for snatching wife
The Trent:
Man Drags Commissioner To Court For Snatching His Wife
Prompt News:
Wife snatching: Man drags sacked Nasarawa commissioner to court
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Wife Snatching: Man Drags Sacked Nasarawa Commissioner To Court
Daily Nigerian:
Nasarawa College deputy provost sues ex-commissioner for allegedly snatching his wife
More Picks
1
We're borrowing sensibly and responsibly, FG says -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
2
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo passes Manchester United medicals -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Court extends order restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
7
''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
"I don't want to die in silence" rapper Vic O cries out as he says he's bankrupt (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
10
BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
