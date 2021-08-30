Post News
News at a Glance
Anambra: IPOB Sit-At-Home order has come to stay in South East ― Residents
Nigerian Tribune
- A resident of Awka, Anambra State capital, Mr Ignatius Ikechukwu, on Monday, said that the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Imo, Anambra Enugu residents still observe sit-at-home order
Daily Times:
Sit-at-home order: S’East on red alert, says Umahi
Independent:
Banks, Markets Closed In Enugu Despite Suspension Of Sit-At-Home
Global Village Extra:
How South-East Adopted Monday Sit-at-home Order By IPOB As Holidays
Edujandon:
Governor Umahi to shut down banks, businesses that obey IPOB sit-at-home order in Ebonyi
More Picks
1
Borno leaders agree to accept repentant Boko Haram terrorists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
4
''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
“Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
6
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
"It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
BBNaija taught me patience, tolerance – Pere -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
Nasarawa Governor sacks all members of the executive council -
News Wire NGR,
15 hours ago
10
"I don't want to die in silence" rapper Vic O cries out as he says he's bankrupt (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
