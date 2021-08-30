Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG to develop natural capital services accounts, policy
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Government on Monday expressed its commitment to ensuring that Nigeria develops natural capital services accounts and mainstream it into national policies and plans.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG To Develop Natural Capital Services Accounts — Minister Independent:
FG To Develop Natural Capital Services Accounts — Minister
FG To Create Natural Capital Accounting To Attract Investors Biz Watch Nigeria:
FG To Create Natural Capital Accounting To Attract Investors
FG to develop natural capital services accounts, policy — Minister News Verge:
FG to develop natural capital services accounts, policy — Minister
FG To Develop Natural Capital Services Accounts, Policy The Street Journal:
FG To Develop Natural Capital Services Accounts, Policy
FG to develop natural capital services accounts, policy — Minister Prompt News:
FG to develop natural capital services accounts, policy — Minister


   More Picks
1 “Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians - The Herald, 1 day ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Court extends order restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 ''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 FG To Place 20,000 Nigerian Graduates In Fully Paid Jobs - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
7 Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo passes Manchester United medicals - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info