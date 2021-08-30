Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija: All housemates up for eviction as Jackie B, Jay Paul become HoH
Daily Post
- All BBNaija Season 6 housemates have been put up for possible eviction except Jackie B and JayPaul. This was announced by Biggie after the Head of House
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Liquorose bows out as JayPaul, Jackie B emerge Heads of House in BBnaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’
The Punch:
BBNaija S6: Jaypaul, Jackie B emerge Heads of House, others up for possible eviction
Leadership:
BBNaija 6: Jackie B, JayPaul Emerge Joint Head Of House
Daily Trust:
BBNaija: 15 housemates up for eviction
Linda Ikeji Blog:
#BBNaija: Jackie B and JayPaul win head of house challenge
Yaba Left Online:
Jackie B and Jaypaul emerge the new Heads of House.
Bella Naija:
#BNxBBNaija6: Jackie B & Jaypaul win The Double Head of House Challenge | Week 6
The Info NG:
BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as Big Brother puts all housemates except Jackie B and Jaypaul up for possible eviction
Independent:
All Housemates Up For Possible Eviction As Jackie B, Jaypaul Become HOH
Ripples Nigeria:
Jackie B, JayPaul emerge BBNaija Head of House
PM News:
BBNaija: Jaypaul, Jackie B win Head of House challenge
The Street Journal:
Liquorose Bows Out As JayPaul, Jackie B Emerge Heads Of House In BBnaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Jaypaul, Jackie B emerge double Heads of House for the week
The Eagle Online:
BBNaija: Jackie B, JayPaul win Head of House challenge
Correct NG:
#BBNaija: All housemates are up for eviction except the joint Heads of House
News Break:
BBNaija: Jackie B, Jaypaul Emerge Heads of House As New Nomination Twist Unveiled
Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Our Heads of House for this weeks are Jackie B and Jaypaul! #BBNaija #BBNaijaShineYaEye
Ladun Liadi Blog:
BBNaija: All housemates up for eviction as Jackie B, Jay Paul become HoH | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Mojidelano:
BBNaija: 15 Housemates Up For Eviction As JayPaul, Jackie B Emerge Joint Head Of House
More Picks
1
“Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians -
The Herald,
1 day ago
2
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
FG To Place 20,000 Nigerian Graduates In Fully Paid Jobs -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
6
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss -
Peoples Gazette,
16 hours ago
8
God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
9
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo passes Manchester United medicals -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Again, Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Lawless Department Of State Services Lose Against Igboho In Court -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
