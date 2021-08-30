Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss
Peoples Gazette
- The market loss was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Stock Market Opens Week With N83bn Loss
Independent:
Nigeria Stock Market Opens Week With N83bn Loss
The Herald:
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83bn loss
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss
News Verge:
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83bn loss — NEWSVERGE
National Accord:
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83bn loss
The News:
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83bn loss
Prompt News:
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83bn loss
The New Diplomat:
Nigeria Stock Market opens Week With N83bn Loss
Paradise News:
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss
iBrand TV:
Nigerian stock market resumes week on back foot
More Picks
1
We're borrowing sensibly and responsibly, FG says -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
2
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo passes Manchester United medicals -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
4
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
Court extends order restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
7
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
10
Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
