Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community
Sahara Reporters
- Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Gunmen kill Bororo community leader in Kwara
Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen kill Bororo community head in Kwara
The Punch:
Gunmen kill Fulani community leader in Kwara
Hope for Nigeria:
Unknown Gunmen Kill Fulani Leader In Kwara Community
Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill Fulani community leader in Kwara
