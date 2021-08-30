Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu mourns Ajiroba of Lagos, Rasheed Williams
The Eagle Online  - He said the late Chief Rasheed Alaba Williams, who passed away on Monday morning and buried in the afternoon, according to Islamic rites, lived a good life and served humanity.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ajiroba of Lagos, Rasheed Williams is dead, Sanwo-Olu reacts Daily Post:
Ajiroba of Lagos, Rasheed Williams is dead, Sanwo-Olu reacts
Sanwo-Olu mourns Rasheed Williams The Nation:
Sanwo-Olu mourns Rasheed Williams
Ajiroba of Lagos, Rasheed Williams is dead, Sanwo-Olu reacts My Celebrity & I:
Ajiroba of Lagos, Rasheed Williams is dead, Sanwo-Olu reacts
Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ajiroba Of Lagos, Rasheed Williams Western Post News:
Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ajiroba Of Lagos, Rasheed Williams
Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ajiroba Of Lagos, Rasheed Williams News Probe:
Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ajiroba Of Lagos, Rasheed Williams


   More Picks
1 “Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians - The Herald, 1 day ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Court extends order restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 ''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 FG To Place 20,000 Nigerian Graduates In Fully Paid Jobs - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
7 Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
9 God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo passes Manchester United medicals - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info