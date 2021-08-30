Post News
News at a Glance
"It's another tragic chapter in our current security challenges" - Buhari reacts to killing of Senator Na'Allah's son
The Herald
- President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the killing of Captain Abdulkareem, the first son of Sen. Bala Na’Allah in Kaduna, Kaduna State.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Na’Allah’s Son Murder, Tragic Chapter In Our Security Challenges - Buhari
The Punch:
Buhari condemns killing of Senator Na'Allah's son
The Sun:
Buhari condemns killing of Na’Allah’s son
The News Guru:
Na’Allah's son's death: Another tragic chapter in Nigeria's current security challenges - Buhari
Naija News:
Another Tragic Chapter – President Buhari Mourns Assassination Of Sen Na’Allah’s Son
Tunde Ednut:
Senator Na’Allah reacts to killing of his son
Within Nigeria:
Buhari reacts to killing of Senator Na’Allah’s son
Republican Nigeria:
How Buhari reacted to killing of Senator Na’Allah’s son
More Picks
1
Borno leaders agree to accept repentant Boko Haram terrorists -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
$2bn petrochemical plant’ll produce 77 grades of plastic products – Dangote -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
Bishop Oyedepo's book was full of errors, I tore it publicly - Pastor Tunde Bakare -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
5
“Fame is a poison that can destroy you” – Timi Dakolo warns upcoming musicians -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
6
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Senator Na’Allah’s son: Police orders thorough investigation into assassination of pilot -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
"It's a sin for a broke man to say he's in love with me" Actress Onyi Alex says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Lagos reports another backlog of 93 COVID-19 deaths - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
10
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
