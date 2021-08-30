Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'You're yet to get a working brain' Actor IK Ogbonna knocks troll who mocked Alex Ekubo over his relationship breakup
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has replied to a troll on behalf of his best friend, Alex Ekubo, who mocked him over his relationship breakup with Fancy

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Crashed engagement: IK Ogbonna replies troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Crashed engagement: IK Ogbonna replies troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo
Actor, IK Ogbonna slams troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo, over his failed engagement Yaba Left Online:
Actor, IK Ogbonna slams troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo, over his failed engagement
Crashed Engagement: IK Ogbonna Replies Troll Who Mocked His Best Friend, Alex Ekubo Edujandon:
Crashed Engagement: IK Ogbonna Replies Troll Who Mocked His Best Friend, Alex Ekubo
Actor, IK Ogbonna slams troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo, over his failed engagement Luci Post:
Actor, IK Ogbonna slams troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo, over his failed engagement
Actor, IK Ogbonna slams troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo, over his failed engagement Naija Parrot:
Actor, IK Ogbonna slams troll who mocked his best friend, Alex Ekubo, over his failed engagement
Crashed Engagement: IK Ogbonna Replies Troll Who Mocked His Best Friend, Alex Ekubo Tori News:
Crashed Engagement: IK Ogbonna Replies Troll Who Mocked His Best Friend, Alex Ekubo


   More Picks
1 God’ll Punish You If Nigeria Isn't Returned To Situation You Met With No Banditry—Northern Islamic Cleric Attacks Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
2 Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
5 Court restrains Governor Obaseki and Edo state government from enforcing compulsory COVID19 vaccine directive - Linda Ikeji Blog, 37 mins ago
6 Naira falls to all-time low of 527 against dollar - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 "It cost me 2.5 million to live in Nigeria for two months" UK-based woman who visited Nigeria says her heart bleeds for the poor in the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Organised labour appeals to FG against electricity, petrol price hike — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria stock market opens week with N83 billion loss - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
10 Governor Ganduje opposes legalisation of cannabis, vows Kano lawmakers will not support such bid in the National Assembly - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info