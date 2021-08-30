Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction
Daily Post
- Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has reacted to the eviction of Maria from the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, show. Sani said he would not eat for one day due to Maria’s eviction from the BBNaija show.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
I won’t eat for one day over Maria’s eviction – Shehu Sani
National Accord:
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani reacts to Maria’s eviction
My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction
Ladun Liadi Blog:
BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Edujandon:
#BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction
Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: "Evicting Maria is unfair; I won’t eat for one day" - Senator, Shehu Sani
Naija News:
Senator Shehu Sani Reacts To Maria’s Eviction
More Picks
1
Kidnappers allegedly break into Kogi church, abduct members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
I asked my daughter to go for BBNaija after my failed attempts – Angel’s mum -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
Actress, Toni Tones reveals she had to learn Yoruba for her incredible performance in Kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys movie -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
4
''People cannot sleep their way to the top''- MC Galaxy writes open letter to Big Broither Naija, calls for all housemates to be put up for eviction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
FG To Place 20,000 Nigerian Graduates In Fully Paid Jobs -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
6
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo responds after his colleague Onyi Alex said it's a 'sin' for a broke man to declare love for her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Again, Nigeria's Attorney-General Malami, Lawless Department Of State Services Lose Against Igboho In Court -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
Governor Ganduje opposes legalisation of cannabis, vows Kano lawmakers will not support such bid in the National Assembly -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
BBNaija taught me patience, tolerance – Pere -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
Nasarawa Governor sacks all members of the executive council -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
