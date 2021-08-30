BBNaija: I won’t eat for one day – Shehu Sani on Maria’s eviction Daily Post - Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has reacted to the eviction of Maria from the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, show. Sani said he would not eat for one day due to Maria’s eviction from the BBNaija show.



